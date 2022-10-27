No new cases of monkeypox have been reported in Yakima County since August.
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the Yakima Health District, said Wednesday that no new cases of monkeypox have been reported lately in Yakima County. In total, the county has had confirmed five cases, though Sixberry said an at-risk individual is currently being tested for the disease.
The virus may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. It spreads mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact and contact with bodily fluids. A vaccine is available.
The Washington Department of Health has reported 620 cases of monkeypox in the state. Monkeypox cases began appearing in Washington in July. While initial calculations estimated the number of cases statewide would double every 10 days or so, the weekly state case count has dropped to less than 10, state health officials said in a media briefing Thursday morning.
Other diseases
During a Board of Health meeting Wednesday, Yakima Health District officials also shared new information on the presence of syphilis and tuberculosis.
Sixberry said three active cases of tuberculosis are being monitored. She also reported the DOH recently began using an electronic reporting system that’s been used by the health district for years to keep track of tuberculosis cases. The DOH used the district’s reporting methodology as a model.
In addition to these cases, Sixberry said the health district has recorded nine cases of congenital syphilis, or syphilis passed on from mother to child during pregnancy. Nine cases were reported by the health district in 2021.
According to the health district’s website, zero cases of congenital syphilis were reported in the county between 2017 and 2020.
