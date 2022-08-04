Yakima County hasn't seen any new monkeypox cases since its first case on July 28, even as the number of cases statewide continues to grow.
Washington Department of Health officials reported 166 cases statewide on Thursday, and said case counts are doubling every seven to 10 days. The majority of cases, 144, are in King County.
The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Yakima County was reported by the Yakima Health District on July 28. Since then, no new cases have been reported. Nearby counties like Benton, Lewis and Pierce have had fewer than 10 reported cases.
The virus may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.
The federal government declared a public health emergency on Thursday, opening up new funding opportunities and resources to help with vaccines and treatment.
During a media briefing, Dr. Michele Roberts, director of the office of immunizations and assistant secretary of prevention and health, said the DOH has been “working aggressively to obtain and provide as much of our limited vaccine allocation as possible to help control the MPV (monkeypox) outbreak.”
Roberts said approximately 96% of the state’s Jynneos vaccines, or about 6,800 doses, have been ordered and distributed across the state. The remaining 4% are being held by the state in case of an emergent need by counties and tribes where cases have yet to be identified.
The federal government has allocated an additional 17,000 doses to the Washington. Roberts said these doses will be distributed in three waves over the course of the next month or so. The first wave of doses is being ordered.
Currently, vaccines are being prioritized for confirmed cases of monkeypox and for individuals at high risk of exposure.
“We’re working to make sure we get as many first doses out as possible to the communities most at risk,” Roberts said.
Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, DOH's chief science officer, said that while most adults recover from monkeypox in two to four weeks, children, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals can be at a higher risk of experiencing more severe symptoms.
So far, no pediatric cases of monkeypox or monkeypox-related deaths have been reported in the state or in the country.
Kwan-Gett said case counts have been doubling every seven to 10 days, a trend that is expected to continue.
While the majority of cases have been men who have sex with men, officials emphasize anyone can get sick.
“Remember that anyone from any community can be infected with MPV (monkeypox)," Kwan-Gett said. "There is absolutely no place for stigma in our community’s response to monkeypox … we are not safe from MPV until all of us, in every community, is safe from MPV.”
Naisha Williams, community relations and equity director at the DOH, echoed those comments.
"We want to emphasize that MPV can be acquired by all people regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation," she said.
Monkeypox spreads mainly through direct skin-to-skin contact and contact with bodily fluids. People also can become infected through contact with the bedding or clothing of an infected individual as well as through prolonged face-to-face interactions.
DOH officials remind the public to keep a lookout for common symptoms and signs of a monkeypox infection like rashes, lesions, fever and aches. If an individual believes they have symptoms of monkeypox, they should call their health care provider and avoid contact with others.
Nationwide, there are 6,617 confirmed cases of monkeypox.
