An interfaith organization will gather to pray at two sites where homicides occurred in Yakima in recent days.
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will conduct “Moments of Blessing” at noon Monday, Nov. 1 at the intersection of South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, and another at noon Tuesday Nov. 2 in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
Yakima Police reported that Sebastian Suarez, 18, was fatally shot at the intersection of 20th and Nob Hill on Thursday evening, Oct. 28.
Less than two days later, Yakima Police report that Joey Guillermo Cantu, 34, died of a gunshot wound early Saturday, Oct. 30, on West Chestnut Avenue in downtown Yakima.
The latter incident is the 11th killing in the city this year. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersyakco.org.
