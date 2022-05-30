The Yakima Association of Faith Communities will hold a special moment of blessing for the victims of the recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The moment of blessing will take place at Millennium Plaza in Yakima at noon on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The event will include prayers for victims of two recent mass shootings and a commitment to local and national peace, the press release said.
Ten people died in a racially motivated shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, according to the Associated Press. Nineteen elementary school students and two teachers died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.