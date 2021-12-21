Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
Mom will be home for the holidays for the first time in three years. She has a 2-month-old daughter and will be reunited with her six older children and her mother, father and brother. While what all the kids want for Christmas is their mom home, they would also appreciate clothing, crafts and anything Marvel.
Her two oldest daughters are 16 and 13. The 16-year-old wears size 16 pants size XL shirts; her 13-year-old wears size 11 pants and medium/large shirts. Mom could use size 15 pants and XL shirts, and her baby girl needs clothing for size 4/5 months.
She has four sons, all of whom wear kids' clothing. The 8-year-old wears size 14 pants and medium shirts, while the 6-year-old could use size 16 pants and XL shirts. Her 4-year-old wears size 5T in pants and shirts and her 3-year-old wears size 4T in pants/shirts.
Her mother, father and brother are excited to have the whole family back together, especially for the holidays. They could use kitchen appliances, tools and clothing. Her mother wears size 13 pants and large shirts; her father and brother would appreciate size 34/32 pants and large shirts.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
To ensure delivery before Christmas, donations should be dropped off no later than 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those donating items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.