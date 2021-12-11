Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A mother of two just started a new job and hopes for a happier holiday season. She would appreciate some Christmas decorations to add cheer around her home.
Her 5-year-old girl could use size 7-8 pants and shirts, size 1Y shoes and socks and a winter coat, hat, gloves and boots. Mom says she would also like some books that would help as she learns to read.
Younger brother, who is 3, is in need of size 6-7 shirts and pants, size 11C shoes and socks and a winter coat, hat, gloves and boots. Age-appropriate learning materials would also be thoughtful gifts.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.