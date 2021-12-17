Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A mother and her toddler son have moved into a new apartment in permanent housing and are hoping for some holiday cheer. Their household needs include a vacuum, pots and pans and cleaning supplies.
She needs size large tops and pants, size 12 jeans and size 9-9 1/2 shoes. Her 2-year-old son could use size 3T clothing and size 7 shoes, including winter boots.
Age-appropriate toys where he can play make-believe with houses, people and animals would be much appreciated. Size 5 diapers and wipes would be helpful, too.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.