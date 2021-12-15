Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A single mom and her 2-year-old daughter recently moved into permanent housing and are hoping for some holiday cheer in their new home.
Mom could use size medium hoodies, socks, size 9 1/2 shoes and a vacuum. Her daughter needs size 3T clothing, size 7 shoes and would enjoy painting supplies, baby doll accessories/furniture and other age-appropriate toys.
Their family cat would also enjoy a cat tree, window box and cat toys.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.