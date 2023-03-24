Two household pets were killed in a fire that destroyed a mobile home off North 34th Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Yakima firefighters were called to Whispering Pines Mobile Estate, 1011 N. 34th Ave., around 3:05 p.m. after someone saw smoke coming from a unit. The first crews on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the building, Goldsmith said.
The home’s occupants were not there at the time the fire started, Goldsmith said, but a cat and dog were found dead inside the home.
Twenty firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes, confining the damage to the building’s interior, Goldsmith said.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Goldsmith said the home was a total loss, which he estimated at $100,000.
