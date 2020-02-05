YAKIMA, Wash. — Two people were displaced in a fire that damaged a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, Yakima fire officials said.
Firefighters were called shortly before 4:40 p.m. for a fire in one of the units at the Fruitvale Trailer Inn, 917 Fruitvale Blvd. Firefighters on the scene found fire burning in a wastebasket in the bathroom, damaging a couple of rooms, Yakima fire Shift Commander Jennifer Norton said.
Sixteen firefighters responded initially, but Norton said half were sent back due to the small size of the fire, which was put out shortly after the first units arrived. She said power was cut to the home, and the residents are being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
The fire appeared to be accidental, caused by a combustible object that was dropped into the basket, Norton said. She estimated damage at about $20,000.