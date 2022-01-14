The Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative community worship service set for 3 p.m. Sunday in Yakima has been moved from in-person to online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
It was originally scheduled to take place at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 5 S. Naches Ave. Organizers on Friday moved it to Zoom. It will begin at the same scheduled time at https://bit.ly/3JYaGdL.
On Monday, the MLK Peace Drive in Toppenish begins at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome and kickoff at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. Participants are urged to remain in their vehicle and maintain a safe distance from others.
In Yakima, the annual Peace Walk has been canceled, but there will be a virtual program broadcasted via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3JYaGdL) beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.
