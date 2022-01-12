Events to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday begin with a morning peace drive in Toppenish and continue with a virtual celebration in Yakima that afternoon.
Related events include a commemorative community worship service at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 5 S. Naches Ave. in Yakima. Face coverings and social distancing are required because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A free food distribution event is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center at 1211 S. Seventh St. Friday is the last day of the 19th annual Lee Paggett Food Drive at Eisenhower and Davis high schools in Yakima.
On Monday, the MLK Peace Drive in Toppenish begins at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome and kickoff at Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave. Participants are urged to remain in their vehicle and maintain a safe distance from others due to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Enedeo Garza of Iglesia de Valle will offer opening statements and begin the drive, which will start at 10 a.m. The route will loop around Toppenish Middle School.
This is the 12th annual event and is a collaborative effort by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, the Toppenish School District, the City of Toppenish, the Community Safety Network of Toppenish, Fiesta Foods and Starbucks, according to a news release.
Those attending are encouraged to have signs in their cars with their favorite MLK quotes, said Rosa Ortiz, outreach coordinator for Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
In Yakima, the annual Peace Walk has been canceled, but there will be a virtual program broadcasted via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3JYaGdL) beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.
Adrianne Garner, director of the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, said members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service planning committee modified this year’s celebration due to several factors, primarily the unexpected rise in the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
No events are scheduled Monday at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. On Tuesday, the university’s Diversity and Equity Center will present a virtual event, “MLK Real Talk,” from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom. It’s open to the public and the link is https://cwu.zoom.us/j/82405359696.
The university also will play host to a number of Black History Month events, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.