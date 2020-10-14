A 24-year-old Yakima woman reported missing Monday has been found alive, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said.
Sydney Karn was last seen Monday afternoon, when she swam across the Naches River off of State Route 410 at about milepost 113. Karn's wet clothes were found on the other side of the river without any sign of her, according to a sheriff's office news release.
She was found Wednesday. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia, the Sheriff's Office said.
Karn was believed to be suffering from mental illness that has significantly changed her behavior over the past few weeks, a release said.