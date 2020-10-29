The fact that Yakima Council member Jason White isn't attending council meetings isn't reason enough to recall him, the state's highest court said Thursday.
The Washington Supreme Court sided with a lower court in August when it threw out a recall petition against White. The court released its written opinion Thursday.
While the case largely focused on White's statements about the state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, his lack of meeting attendance also was an issue.
The court's opinion said White’s absence from council meetings was not a basis for recall, since it had not impeded city government from functioning. White has missed 17 meetings this year.
"The failure to attend council meetings could be the basis for recall if it prevented an official council meeting from occurring or, perhaps, had some other ascertainable consequence for the city's business," the opinion said. "But after considerable probing from the trial judge, the petitioner was unable to identify any consequence of Councilmember White's failure to appear."
Thursday's unanimous opinion said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove White violated his oath of office.
White, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2021, made several posts to his personal Facebook account in April encouraging people to ignore the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order and recommendations from the local county health district to wear face coverings in public.
Yakima resident David Briggs, represented by local attorney Liz Hallock, filed a petition to recall White, saying he used his position as an elected official to encourage people to disobey state and local COVID-related emergency proclamations.
The recall petition said White’s actions put the public at risk, had violated his oath of office, and constituted misfeasance and malfeasance in office. The petition also said White’s refusal to attend council meetings interferes with performance of official duties and unreasonably denied constituent representation.
Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner dismissed the case in late May, saying there was not enough evidence to meet the high bar required for recalling a publicly elected official. The state Supreme Court upheld that decision in an Aug. 6 ruling.
The opinion, written by Justice Steven González, noted that White’s statements on social media may have been “scientifically inaccurate and intemperate” but did not rise to the level of an offense needed for recall.
The opinion affirmed White’s right to criticize other elected officials and otherwise express himself. The opinion said that nothing in the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order mandated allegiance from local officials — adding that such an order would have been unconstitutional — and that local elected officials weren’t responsible for enforcing health orders.
White said, in his defense, that the posts were on a personal account, that they had not been made in any official capacity, and they had not resulted in criminal activity, according to the Supreme Court opinion.
White did not respond to media inquiries prior to publication of this story.