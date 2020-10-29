White attendance

Yakima Council member Jason White has attended 35% of the Yakima City Council's scheduled meetings this year.

The council has had 26 meetings, including six special meetings to discuss the new city manager hiring process and next year's budget.

White has attended nine.

He was present for the council's meetings from the start of the new year through a Feb. 18 meeting, then missed a string of five meetings through April 7. He protested the stay home order outside City Hall on April 21, and attended a meeting where he was censured by the rest of the council for violating the council's code of ethics.

He returned to meetings at the start of May, around the time when the council considered expanding the number of permitted car cruises, but left a June 16 meeting halfway through after the council nixed the idea.

White has not attended a scheduled council meeting since that June 16 meeting. Council meeting minutes report his absences on March 3 and April 7 were excused.

He has continued to collect his $1,075 monthly stipend from the city. The city's charter doesn't tie that stipend to attending council meetings or other work.

White has received $4,300 for the months of July, August, September and October when he hasn’t attended meetings.

Besides an election, city spokesman Randy Beehler said the only ways to remove an elected official per the city's charter are through a court order or a recall.

"The bottom line is that public officials are held accountable by their constituents," Beehler said. "The constituents decide."

White’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2021.