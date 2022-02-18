A 61-year-old West Valley woman who was last seen Feb. 11, 2022, was found dead late Thursday afternoon.
Authorities believe that Terrie Berglund-Dallman died from exposure based on evidence in the area and other factors, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
She was found by one of her sons who was following a lead discovered by one of the searchers, the release said.
Berglund-Dallman, who had Parkinson’s disease, had left her cellphone, wallet and medications at her home, the release said. She did not own a car, the release said.
An initial search of the area near her home, including with a thermal-imaging drone, failed to find her. On Monday, the Yakima County Search and Rescue Team began searching a larger area.
They were joined by searchers from the Kittitas, Pierce, Klickitat and Grant county sheriff’s offices, along with the Civil Air Patrol and other trained searchers summoned by the state Emergency Operations Center. The Yakima County Office of Emergency Management also assisted with the search.
Searchers found evidence, including a sock and sweatshirt she was wearing, that pointed to the Cowiche Mountain area, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.