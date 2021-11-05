A bride-to-be’s worst nightmare had a happy ending Wednesday at the Terrace Heights Landfill.
Yakima resident Andrea Castro said that the box containing her new wedding band accidentally ended up in the trash. Castro and her fiancé had been on their way to take engagement pictures, but quickly changed plans. She called her trash company right away.
It was too late to stop the truck, but workers at the Terrace Heights Landfill used Castro’s address to determine where on the station floor her garbage had probably ended up, according to an email from Jacob Clay, the administrative manager of Yakima County Public Services.
Castro and county maintenance technicians Lori Amodio, Tom Escobar and Courtnee Wooderson began their search. They looked through the garbage for over an hour before they found the ring.
“It’s no small feat for them to find a tiny little ring in a huge amount of garbage,” said recycling coordinator Marci Venable. Each truck carries 4 to 7 tons of compacted garbage.
“The smell was as off putting as you could imagine,” Clay added.
Venable said in her 15 years with the Yakima County Solid Waste Division they have only found two lost wedding rings before.
Castro said she is easily grossed out but swallowed her pride in order to find the ring. She probably would have given up her search if not for the support of the maintenance techs.
“I can never thank them enough for the help that they gave me because without them, I would have been so lost,” she said.
People who accidentally throw away precious items are encouraged to call Yakima County Solid Waste Division staff at 509-574-2450 as soon as they can, Clay said. Staff members can’t guarantee the item will be found, but they will do their best. Time is of the essence, he said.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include more information from Andrea Castro.
The people at the landfill are awesome. Always nice and courteous and good to work with. They don't get enough credit for a good job.
