The Kittitas County Search and Rescue team found the body of missing Snohomish County firefighter Marcus Carroll Monday, two days after he disappeared while hiking.
Carroll was hiking alone to the Peoh Point viewpoint near Cle Elum. He was last heard from around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
His body was found Monday evening on the west face of the cliff, according to the release, but because of the terrain, recovery of the body was set to begin Tuesday morning.