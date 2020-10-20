A missing nuclear meter was found and safely recovered Monday, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The meter used for soil testing apparently fell off a truck somewhere between the construction site of Harrah Elementary School in Harrah and Yakima, according to a news release.
It was found by a community member Monday night and recovered by the Washington State Patrol, the sheriff’s office said.
The truck carrying the device traveled east on Branch Road, north on Lateral A and north on U.S. Highway 97 to the Interstate 82 interchange.
The meter was in a yellow box with metal rods that can be inserted into the ground. The device had some low levels of hazardous materials, and people were cautioned not to get too close to it.