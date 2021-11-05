A bride-to-be’s worst nightmare had a happy ending Wednesday at the Terrace Heights Landfill.
Yakima resident Andrea Castro accidentally threw her new engagement ring in trash this week, and called the garbage carrier as soon as she realized, Jacob Clay, the administrative manager of Yakima County Public Services, wrote in an email.
It was too late to stop the truck, but workers at the Terrace Heights Landfill used Castro’s address to determine where on the station floor her garbage probably ended up, Clay said.
Castro and county maintenance technicians Lori Amodio, Tom Escobar and Courtnee Wooderson looked through the garbage for about two hours before they found the ring, Amodio said.
“It’s no small feat for them to find a tiny little ring in a huge amount of garbage,” said recycling coordinator Marci Venable. Each truck carries 4 to 7 tons of compacted garbage.
“The smell was as off putting as you could imagine,” Clay added.
Venable said in her 15 years with the Yakima County Solid Waste Division they have only found two lost wedding rings before.
Castro was elated.
“I’m so grateful for these employees. They went above and beyond in helping me! I cannot thank them enough!!” Castro wrote in a comment on a Facebook post from Yakima County Solid Waste Division about the incident.
People who accidentally throw away precious items are encouraged to call Yakima County Solid Waste Division staff at 509-574-2450 as soon as they can, Clay said. Staff members can’t guarantee the item will be found, but they will do their best. Time is of the essence, he said.
