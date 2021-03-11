Authorities say there was no foul play in the death of a 77-year-old Grandview man who was reported missing.
Eduardo Jasso had been last seen March 2 driving away from the Lamplighter Mobile Home and RV Park in his white pickup truck, according to Grandview police and Jasso’s family. Yakima County sheriffs’ deputies found Jasso and his truck near Independence and Lantz roads, according to a news release from the police department.
Jasso’s death was from natural causes, said Marshall Slight, chief deputy Yakima County coroner.
A Silver Alert had been issued for Jasso, who was partially blind and in the early stages of dementia, authorities said. Benton County Sheriff’s Office conducted an aerial search as part of the weeklong effort to locate him.