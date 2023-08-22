Bree Peters was set to attend college in Massachusetts when she was selected as Miss Yakama Nation in June. With the many responsibilities that role brings, college on the other side of the country wasn't going to work.
So Peters, who graduated this year as Yakama Nation Tribal School valedictorian, transferred to Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore. Peters got a full scholarship to play basketball for Chemeketa, where she will study dental hygiene.
Peters and two of her Yakama Tribal teammates, Beth Scabbyrobe and Gwen Dawes, signed letters of intent in May to play basketball at colleges in Massachusetts, New York and Walla Walla. A sharp-shooting guard, Peters was a double-digit scorer as a sophomore and junior at Toppenish High School before transferring to Yakama Tribal.
She comes from a family of outstanding female basketball players. Her mom, Tanya Wapsheli Peters, reached the 1,000-point career milestone at Toppenish High School in in 2002. Her aunt Lynndel Wapsheli has the Yakima Valley's single-game scoring record of 52 points in a game for Yakama Tribal, and Lynndel and their sister Athena Jewel Wapsheli were both on the first team at Yakama Tribal to make it to the state tournament.
"My mom, she inspires me to be my best. She's a really good role model," Bree Peters said. "My dad, he's the one who pushed me to have good grades. And I strive to be the best for (my siblings)."
Peters grew up attending the Satus Longhouse, where her family and friends gathered last week to celebrate her accomplishments and present gifts and words of support for college. As Satus Longhouse leader and longtime family friend Roy Dick said, Peters wanted to have fun games for kids at the gathering. There was a bubblegum bubble-blowing contest, a mummy, a three-legged sack race and musical chairs, with kids and adults participating.
Her court includes Junior Miss Yakama Nation Cadence Wiltse, Miss Treaty Day Princess Carla George, Lil Miss Treaty Day Princess Kwayam Tadena and Yakama Warrior Sparrow Paul.
Here's a Q&A:
Why did you decide to run for Miss Yakama Nation?
I wanted to run for Miss Yakama Nation because I wanted to put out a good role model for Indigenous youth. ... Since I'm going to college on a full-ride scholarship and for athletics, that's a really good thing to put out there for our youth. Not only that, just put another positive person out there. I was previously Miss Toppenish and I really liked that and I was helping people, and I really like to help people. So maybe I can do another thing and also help people.
What are some of the events you've attended as Miss Yakama Nation?
My first event was at the Rock Creek Longhouse for a fisheries event. Since then I've been to a couple of powwows. Aug. 12-13 I was at the Omak Stampede. It was pretty hot! A lot of people, too. The weekend of Aug. 19-20 I went to the Muckleshoot Skopabsh Powwow. I went to two other fishery events. I danced with the (Little) Swans a couple of times; that was pretty cool. I love the Swan dancers. They're really nice and they're very adorable. Then to Multimedia Club at the library; that's a week event with the youth; that was really fun. And a couple of parades. It's been a busy two months.
How has your family supported you in being Miss Yakama Nation?
They were really proud of me. We didn't really have to do any selling of tickets so that kind of helped my mom because before that I was Miss Toppenish (in 2022) and we sold about 5,000 tickets for me to be Miss Toppenish. So they really support me in whatever I do. Everyone does.
How did you choose your college and what do you hope to study?
I'm going to go study dental hygiene. It's one of the best schools in Oregon. I'm not going to Springfield (Massachusetts) sadly, but it's for the better. At least I'm closer now because before when I chose my school I wasn't Miss Yakama Nation but now I am and it's only about three hours away from here. They're one of the best dental hygiene programs in Oregon. I want to get the best education that I can and it's even better because I'm getting it for free now. And I'll be playing basketball.
What are your favorite things about being Miss Yakama Nation?
I really enjoy just meeting new people. I like to help people. Meeting people and meeting very powerful youth. ... Just like the jokes people make. My grandpa, whenever I go by, he'll be like, "Stand up, everyone! Stand up!" I'm like, not this! I'm just a normal person. A normal person with a title, but one that's not too big.
Any other future goals?
I'm going to the Gathering of Nations in April to run for Miss Indian Nation. If that doesn't go as planned, then there's another one I want to run for. It's Miss Indian Northwest. It's right after Treaty Days. And then I've also been asked to run for Ellensburg Rodeo Queen. Those are my next couple of steps. I just want to keep advocating for people, helping people and making people smile. Changing lives day by day.
