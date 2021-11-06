Three times a week, Jason Gasseling visits the Fitness 19 gym in Mountlake Terrace for hourlong workouts with his trainer, Lee Scott. Cardio and abdominal exercises are his favorite, but sessions could include anything to improve his strength and mobility.
A Shoreline resident who grew up in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1996, Jason enjoys the challenges, camaraderie and satisfaction of physical fitness. He is best at core exercises on a Pylo box and pushes himself hard, Lee said.
“Sometimes I have to slow him down,” he added.
His years-long devotion to working out likely made a crucial difference when Jason suffered a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident on July 12, 1997, said his mother, Dolores Gasseling of Yakima.
“They told us that because of the strength in his neck from lifting weights, it’s probably what saved his life,” she said of her middle child.
The Brain Injury Alliance of Washington will honor Jason during its annual gala Saturday night at the Westin Seattle. The event is the largest fundraiser for brain injury in the nation and the alliance’s primary source of funding, according to its website. Proceeds directly fund services to help brain injury survivors and their caregivers.
It’s happening five years to the day that Jason’s dad, Tom Gasseling, a well-known hops executive, broker and farmer, died at age 67. They will be remembering him as several others join Dolores and Jason at the event, including Jim Tobin, Jason’s good friend since grade school.
“He is Jason’s greatest, greatest support. He takes him to Seahawks games, checks on him. Jim asked Jason to be his best man,” Dolores said.
The program will include a video of the Gasseling family being interviewed at their Suncadia home last summer. It features interviews with Dolores and Jason’s older sister, Nicole Gasseling Colgan of Lacey, and his younger brother, Sean Gasseling of Yakima. Jason and his family and friends will be invited to come up on stage to be recognized.
The alliance has made an immeasurable difference in Jason’s recovery.
“It’s a wonderful organization,” Dolores said. “They’ve been the greatest resource. They’re like family.”
Along with the Alliance, Jason’s family and friends have supported him — and each other — through their unwavering faith and love.
“I will tell you that our faith in the Lord and a strong marriage, our family and close friends are what also got us through it all. We knew that we needed to lean on the Lord to get us through,” Dolores said.
Prayer, persistence
Jason’s routines strengthen him physically, mentally and emotionally. He wants to stay fit, which involves riding his stationary bike in the group home in Shoreline he shares with others who have survived traumatic brain injuries.
Physical fitness and sports have been a big part of his life. Along with football, Jason golfed and played basketball, with soccer a favorite pursuit when he was young. Inspiration came from his father, a 1967 graduate of Wapato High School who got a full-ride football scholarship to Notre Dame, where he played for coach Ara Parseghian.
Dolores enjoys sharing her son’s upbeat attitude and the ways he wants to inspire and motivate others. He doesn’t drink, eats healthy food and enjoys hanging out with friends he’s made at a nearby Starbucks, which he visits four or five times a week, she said.
“Jason doesn’t meet a stranger. He’s very outgoing. He’s very proud of himself and what he’s accomplished,” Dolores said. “He also says that he is a miracle man — Miracle Man 59; that was his football jersey at Eisenhower.
“He advocates wherever he goes. He has inspired people. He talks to them and tells them his story.”
And it is an amazing story. Jason was in a coma for nearly a month after the crash, and doctors weren’t sure if he would come out of it. “He will not be the son that you once had. If he wakes up, he may be a vegetable,” they told his parents.
Jason had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle on the evening of July 12, 1997, for a ride in Kittitas County, where he was living with friends while he attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Some teenagers in a pickup truck were pulling out of a driveway and he couldn’t stop in time and slammed into the pickup, Dolores said.
He was wearing a helmet but his head went into the side of the truck, which caused shearing of his brain. Jason also severely lacerated his left leg and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in a coma.
Dolores, Tom and their children were devastated by the news. They walked to nearby St. James Cathedral in Seattle, lit candles and prayed.
“We made a vow at that time that Jason would recover and that he would not be a vegetable, and we put everything into making sure that he knew that,” she said.
After a month at Harborview, Jason went to a facility in Tukwila for about two months. From there he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and Rehabilitation Facility in Puyallup. Around Thanksgiving 1997 he was sitting upright in a wheelchair and relearning how to eat, Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Adriana Janovich wrote in a 2004 profile of Jason.
Dolores stayed with Jason during the week while he was there, coming home and switching weekends with Tom. Sean was still home and Nicole had just graduated from Notre Dame, she said.
Jason was in Yakima for Christmas 1997 but his return to himself had just begun, his mother said.
“He still could not speak. ... He had to relearn how to do everything — talk, walk, swallow, feed himself, brush his teeth,” she said. “He was still not able to walk; we had him in a wheelchair.”
Upon being released from Good Samaritan, Jason came back to Yakima in March 1998. He lived with his parents for about two years, before “we bought him a duplex, which happened to be at the end of our driveway,” Dolores said. “He was able to live there and get around.”
His speech was slurred and he suffered from spasticity and an altered sense of balance, Janovich wrote. He couldn’t feel he was falling until he hit the ground. But Jason got back to work on himself with the help of many others.
Support team
Just a few months after Tom died five years ago, Jason moved into his current home in Shoreline. By then he had made huge strides in his recovery after many months of speech, recreational, occupational, physical and pool therapy five and sometimes six days a week. He slowly but steadily improved.
In late 2003, his family gave him a membership to Gold’s Gym in Terrace Heights and arranged for a personal trainer. Jason began riding Access Paratransit to the gym, where his upbeat attitude gained him yet another friend — gym owner Steve Pratt.
Along with working out, Jason got a job working with Pratt and Michael Kane, owner and founder of Pro-Motion Physical Therapy and Pro-Motion Functional Fitness in Yakima. He worked for them until he moved to Seattle in 2017.
“(Kane) is like a brother to Jason. We consider him a member of our family. He just kept Jason motivated,” she added. “(Kane) played a huge part in his recovery.”
That continues today with current trainer Lee Scott, who developed Jason’s program over the past two years to have a specific pattern.
“This helps overcome his TBI limitations, helping him remember the workout,” he said.
Jason also works on walking without his walker, and Scott has him go from a prone position to standing up.
“Things most people take for granted that he struggles with every day,” added Lee, who admires Jason’s can-do attitude, commitment to exercise and acceptance that work must be done for an extended period of time.
With his workouts, social time at Starbucks, Brain Injury Alliance outings and acquaintances on both sides of the Cascades, Jason keeps a busy schedule. That includes church every Sunday and events with friends Steve and Karen Zukaitis of Seattle.
“They’re amazing — a wonderful Christian family and a great help to me,” Dolores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.