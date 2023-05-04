The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Naches River Thursday through Saturday because of snowmelt and rain.
Flooding is possible near Cliffdell and Naches, the announcement said.
A low-pressure system from California is bringing moisture to the region, along with warm temperatures, causing rivers and streams to rise. Showers are possible in the Naches area Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.
As of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, the Naches River was 17.6 feet, with flood stage at 17.8 feet, according to the flood watch. At flood stage, the agency anticipated minor flooding near Naches, Eschbach Park, Painted Rock and north Yakima. The forecast called for the river at Naches to be 18 feet on Friday, 18.1 feet on Saturday and 16.9 feet on Sunday.
The agency anticipated that the Yakima River at Umtanum and Kiona would likely reach an action stage over the weekend, but that it would likely not cause significant flooding.
Rain showers are expected in Yakima, with a possible thunderstorm Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the forecast.
The weather service plans to update the outlook by Friday afternoon.
