City of Yakima staff members have taken several steps to lay the groundwork for the redevelopment of the former Boise Cascade mill site.
The project, linked to the East-West Corridor project connecting Yakima to Terrace Heights via a second road, has been a priority economic development project for nearly the a decade, according to a memo included in the Yakima City Council’s Tuesday agenda packet.
The multi-agency project also involves Yakima County and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Yakima is in the final steps of obtaining the needed right of way for street construction on six parcels on the former mill site, spanning 14 acres.
The city plans to pay for the land with $760,000 in funding from the Local Infrastructure Financing Tool (LIFT) program. No money from the general fund will be required.
Staff members anticipate the city will hold the title to the land within the next month, the memo said.
The right-of-way acquisition is the first in a long list of tasks. Another item on the to-do list involves removing municipal solid waste under the road corridor.
The city has support from the state Department of Ecology for the environmental clean-up, the memo said. The site also still needs to go through an environmental review.
City staff anticipated street construction of the extension of Bravo Company Boulevard and the Cascade Mill Parkway would start in late 2021.
Also Tuesday, the council also will discuss extending the city’s declaration of emergency related to COVID-19 and possibly repealing the city’s temporarily adopted leniency with certain parking enforcement violations previously enacted to reduce economic hardship during the pandemic.
Council will also consider resolutions related to COVID-19 funding and its agreement with Yakima County Development Association to provide funding to small businesses.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted via speakerphone. It will be livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.