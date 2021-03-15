A two-week U.S. Air Force exercise will start Saturday at the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field, and about 40 to 50 ground support personnel, pilots and mechanics are scheduled to take part in the operation.
The exercise will not impact regular, day-to-day flights at the airport, said Airport Director Rob Peterson.
“We truly appreciate the community’s understanding during this short duration of increased aircraft presence at the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field,” Peterson said in a news release. “We also appreciate the military’s visit as they continue to conduct exercises to ensure they keep our nation safe and secure.”
A C-17 Globemaster aircraft will arrive at the airport Saturday to provide ground support equipment for troops and then depart.
On Sunday, two U-28A Pilatus and four Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft from Hurlburt Field in Valparaiso, Fla., will arrive and remain at the Yakima Airport as part of the training mission. Those aircraft will operate daily beginning in the early afternoon, and will arrive and depart the airport throughout the day. The daily missions are expected to cease operations around midnight.
Flight crews have been advised to avoid noise-sensitive areas
such as neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley, however there might be times when people may see and hear the aircraft in the area.
The operation will end around Saturday, April 3. The Globemaster aircraft will return on April 2 to collect troops.
Those interested in viewing the military aircraft are asked to remain behind the airport’s security fence for safety reasons. Call 575-6149 or visit https://flyykm.com for more about Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.