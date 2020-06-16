Apache Helicopter

FILE — Soldiers from Task Force Attack, 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a hot refuel on an AH-64D Apache helicopter before it goes back out on a mission Jan 14, 2014, at Jalalabad Airfield in Afghanistan.

 Courtesy / U.S. Army, file

Military helicopters will stop at the Yakima Air Terminal on Wednesday as part of a mission at the Yakima Training Center.

A CH-47 Chinook from Joint Base Lewis-McChord is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 5 p.m. and set up a refueling point next to the airport administration office, according to a news release. After it is established, eight Apache helicopters will arrive, refuel and depart for their respective missions.

The helicopters will return to the airport to refuel at 9 p.m. Wednesday, then depart.

“There should be no impacts to aircraft or airline operations,” said Yakima Airport Director Rob Peterson. “The community will see a minor increase in helicopter activities as they arrive and depart the airport at approximately 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.”

The public can view the helicopter operations from the vehicle parking lot adjacent to the airport’s Administration Building, 2406 W. Washington Ave.