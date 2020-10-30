Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima said Friday it will unwind its affiliation with the Virginia Mason Health System.
Memorial’s board of directors voted Wednesday to end its affiliation with the Seattle-based health care system and become an “independent, local health care system,” the organization said in a news release.
“We have learned much from Virginia Mason, with its worldwide reputation for excellent care and their quality improvement culture,” said David Hargreaves, chairman of the Virginia Mason Memorial board of directors, in the news release. “We leave our affiliation stronger and better able to provide high-quality health care to the residents of the Yakima Valley.”
Memorial’s decision comes several months after Virginia Mason started exploring a joint operating company with CHI Franciscan. The move had concerned many in the local health care community. Last week, several community members voiced concerns and advocated to end the affiliation during a meeting with Memorial's board.
"As Virginia Mason Health System and CHI Franciscan Health System prepare to form a Joint Operating Company, the VMM Board of Directors wanted to ensure that health care in the Yakima Valley remained local and dedicated to caring for our Central Washington community," the news release said.
One concern was local access to services and specialty care. Advocates also were concerned about the move limiting access to reproductive health care and Death with Dignity services. CHI Franciscan has bounded itself to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, which limit abortion and physician-assisted death for terminally ill patients.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital started its affiliation with Virginia Mason in January 2016 to weather challenges in the health care industry, including reducing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. The hospital changed its name to Virginia Mason Memorial to reflect the new affiliation.
Gary Kaplan, CEO of the Virginia Mason Health System, said Virginia Mason remains committed to helping Memorial provide care in the Yakima area as the merger with CHI Franciscan moves forward.
Memorial is Yakima's only hospital after the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in January. Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019, and operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
This story is developing and will be updated.