A memorial service has been scheduled for Yakima Speedway operator and local auto dealership owner Doug Bettarel, who died Sept. 19.
He was 76.
Bettarel had operated the speedway since 2018 until it was sold this year. He also owned and operated Better All Auto Sales in Yakima.
There will be a celebration of his life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Park in Yakima. Those attending are instructed to take Gate 1 and follow the signs to the track.
