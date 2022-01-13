Help is on the way to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
National Guard personnel will be deployed to assist with non-medical tasks at Memorial hospital in Yakima and other hospitals around the state, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a news conference Thursday.
About 100 non-clinical National Guard personnel will be deployed statewide to help with nonmedical tasks and COVID testing, Inslee said. Hospitals are experiencing severe staffing shortages and an increase in patients as COVID cases rise.
Memorial, along with hospitals in Everett, Wenatchee and Spokane, will receive personnel to alleviate pressure on crowded emergency departments, he said.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial, said there were more than 200 employees out each day this week. He said the hospital is seeing shortages in all types of roles and said the non-clinical help will be welcome.
"A good portion of these people out sick are clinical. They're nurses, they're (certified nursing assistants). There's even doctors and other providers included in those numbers," Brueggemann said. "But it's just as harmful to us to lose someone who isn't clinical, someone in lab or someone anywhere."
He said the National Guard personnel will be able to help with registration, cleaning, traffic control and more.
Inslee said the staffing crisis has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and many hospitals around the state are at or over their capacity to treat patients as COVID cases rise.
Because of that strain, Inslee said he is also requiring hospitals to pause non-urgent procedures for four weeks. The temporary measure will allow hospitals to dedicate resources and staff to emergent patients, he said.
Brueggemann said Memorial already has paused elective procedures.
"Everything that we do has some level of urgency," Brueggemann said. "We may have to, depending on what (Inslee) says, further constrict what we consider urgent, and we'll do so accordingly if that's the case."
Memorial also has received nursing staff support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
This story is developing and will be updated.