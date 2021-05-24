Drivers filling up their tanks for road trips this week will see the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014, as the nation prepares for doubled holiday traffic over last year.
Yakima gas prices have risen 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.44 Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Gas prices in Yakima are 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.13 above the same time last year.
The national gas price average is 17 cents more than April and $1.12 above last year, according to AAA.
Memorial Day weekend traffic was down in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead.”
Holiday road-trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks, McGee said.
Travelers on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass will experience the heaviest congestion eastbound Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and westbound Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The busiest travel day will be Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both State Route 410 over Chinook Pass and State Route 123 over Cayuse Pass are expected to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend.
With many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends this summer, WSDOT said in a news release.
But the cost and time could be well worth it, as the weekend will see warm weather, sunny skies and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
The Yakima Valley will see temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday, climbing into the 80s Sunday. Surrounding areas may hit the 90s Monday for the first time this year.