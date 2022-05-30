Gratitude was the order of the day at Memorial Day services across the Yakima Valley as community members shared the stories of loved ones who died serving the country.
As Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma explained in his speech at Outlook Cemetery Monday morning, Memorial Day is not a day to mark the beginning of summer, but a day to reflect.
American Legion Post 73 Post Commander and U.S. Army veteran Greg Schlieve led a memorial service at Outlook Cemetery. It included a blessing from a chaplain, the reading of the names of Sunnyside veterans who were killed in action and Sunnyside veterans who died in the past year, the placing of wreaths on a memorial and the release of doves.
Veterans and members of the American Legion served as color guard and fired off a tribute to the fallen.
Sharla Broersma, the mayor’s wife, said she went to similar ceremonies growing up since her father was an Army veteran. She said it was “heart wrenching” to remember those who loved the country so much they were willing to die defending it.
Honoring the fallen
Schlieve called it a solemn day and shared that he lost 16 members of his company while serving in the Vietnam War.
He thanked members of the community for coming out to honor fallen soldiers.
“It's a testament to the respect they have for those who have passed on and secured for us our freedoms to be here today,” he said.
Even beyond the holiday, people can take some time out of their days to remember those who served and gave their lives, he said.
Yakima service
Members of the Yakima-Kittitas Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1055 organized a Memorial Day service Monday at at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
Members of local motorcycle groups, many of them veterans, assisted in the ceremony, including serving as color guard. Many of these groups come out every year, said Marine Ed Falter, who led the ceremony.
Ray Matthews, a member of the Unforegiven Motorcycle Club and a U.S. Army veteran, said he comes out to honor the many people in his family who served in the armed forces.
“It’s always been a family tradition for us to support,” he said.
He’s working on adding a brick to the Sarg Hubbard memorial to honor his father who served.
Sharing stories
At the Sarg Hubbard service, Falter invited members of the crowd to come up and share stories of their veteran loved ones who have passed.
“Let’s not just talk around them,” he said. “Let’s talk about them.”
Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers said she comes to memorial services every year to honor her father, step-father and brother, all veterans. She said she believes God has a special love for service members.
Laura Schactler remembered her son, Capt. Aaron Roy Blanchard, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2013.
Marine Byron Kent honored the many members of his family who served in the Marines, going all the way back to the Spanish-American War. He also said Memorial Day is not just a day for living veterans, but a day to honor those who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.
After the service, Falter encouraged people to listen to the stories of veterans. Many of those who served in World War II are now gone, and veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars are getting up there in age, he said.
“That is one thing that is very important, is passing on the history,” he said.
