YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Memorial Day service at Sarg Hubbard Park is set for 1 p.m. Monday.
The ceremony at the park at 111 S. 18th St. is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. It will include the national anthem, presentation of colors, rifle detail and possibly a speaker or two, said Ed Falter, adjutant for the Marine Corps League.
"It will be a fairly short event, about 30 minutes or so. We will be recognizing veterans from various families and their contributions to our country," Falter said. "The public is invited and we ask that people bring their protective equipment if they so desire, and since it's outdoors, people can spread out a bit."
It's important to take a small amount of time over this weekend to remember what Memorial Day is truly about, Falter said.
"It's about the sacrifices of our men and women over the years to defend our freedom and liberties," he said. "We need to pass that on to the next generation."
Tahoma Cemetery, at 1802 Tahoma Ave., will be open Memorial Day weekend but the office will be closed. Staff can be reached at 509-575-6026 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.