The CEO of Yakima Valley Memorial said Thursday the hospital is taking necessary steps to increase health care access while maintaining long-term sustainability.
During an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic Thursday, CEO Carole Peet pointed to a recent move by Moody's Investment Service to upgrade the hospital's rating outlook from "negative" to "stable."
In its report, Moody's noted several factors for the increased optimism.
The most significant factor for Moody's was Memorial's designation as a sole community hospital, which it applied for after Astria Regional Medical Center closed in January 2020. The designation makes Memorial eligible for increased Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
Other positive indicators for Moody's included the hospital paying off debt and the expectation that patient volumes will recover following the pandemic.
Memorial's outlook had dropped from "stable" to "negative" in November 2017 due to "weaker operating performance" during the first seven months of that fiscal year. Moody's then dropped its revenue bond rating from "Baa3" to "Ba1" in February 2019 due to continued weak performance.
While the rating outlook improved, Memorial remains at the "Ba1" rating. In a news release, Moody's outlined several factors that could lead to an upgraded rating that include liquidity growth and recovery of cash flow margin to the median for Baa3 rated hospitals.
Moody's ratings go from Aaa at the top to Ca at the bottom. Each letter category is broken down further. The B rating category goes from B3 at the lowest to Baa1 at the highest.
"For Moody's to come in and validate that everything we have done over the last year and a half, (and) see that as very positive movement, is an affirmation of all the work that we have been leading from a leadership and a board perspective," Peet said.
Moody's announced the upgraded rating outlook on June 22. Memorial announced the revised outlook in a news release Thursday.
Memorial's announcement comes several days after the Yakima Herald-Republic published a story outlining concerns and criticisms from current and retired medical community members. Concerns included a drop in available specialty services that has driven more people to get health care services outside the community, growing difficulty in retaining providers and a lack of public engagement regarding the organization's plans.
Peet declined to comment on the criticism outlined in Sunday's story directly and repeated the organization's focus on executing a five-year strategic plan that would ensure the hospital's long-term financial sustainability and improve services in the community.
The Memorial's board of directors passed a five-year strategic plan last year. The plan outlines five different goals that Peet said will enable the hospital to improve its financial future, respond better to the community's health care needs and increase services.
The focus is "the needs of the Yakima community and the population. (The goal is to) make sure everyone has access to care and to have as much access to care as locally as possible," Peet said. "We continue to move that strategic plan forward."
Peet emphasized the objectives outlined in the strategic plan take time but noted several milestones that help the organization move forward, such as recruiting new providers in cardiology and other specialty areas.
Securing the Sole Community Hospital designation was a crucial part of its efforts to improve its financial sustainability. With the designation, Memorial will receive higher reimbursement for Medicare and Medicaid patients.
New CFO, IT conversion
The hospital has hired a new chief financial officer who will closely look at the hospital's operations and financials and look for opportunities for improvement.
Former chief financial officer Tim Reed stepped away from the role to oversee an accelerated IT conversion. After Memorial voted to end its affiliation with Virginia Mason, Memorial agreed to migrate patient information to its servers by August.
Such a process typically takes a few years, so doing it in a matter of months is a significant undertaking, Peet said.
Moody's noted that any issues with the transition could disrupt operations.
New Chief Financial Officer Tom McDonagh, who started in the position four weeks ago, has two decades with Providence Health & Sciences. He most recently worked with the Alaskan Native Tribal Health Consortium.
"Out of all the people I talked to, he had the skillset and the background that benefits Memorial and Yakima," Peet said.
Peet said she has been meeting with various stakeholders and community members, including virtual and in-person forums. She also said that she had shared the company's strategic plan with various community and medical groups, such as the Yakima Rotary.
"I think we've been active, visible and available to talk about our strategic plan," she said.