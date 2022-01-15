Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has requested additional staffing help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as COVID-19 cases rise because of the omicron variant.
The hospital sought and received about 40 medical staff from FEMA last year, and has requested 20 additional people, said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, the chief medical officer for Memorial. He gave an update on the omicron surge for the media Friday morning.
“We recently got several new RNs and two respiratory therapists, and we’ve asked for an additional 20 FEMA staff in addition to the 40 FEMA nurses who are already here,” he said.
A total of 43 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday countywide, up from around 20 in mid-December, according to the Yakima Health District. As of Thursday, the 14-day case rate was 2,082 per 100,000. The health district reported 448 new cases Friday.
About 200 Memorial staff, including 43 RNs, were out for COVID-19 reasons on Friday, Brueggemann said.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday members of the National Guard will be deployed to serve in nonclinical roles at hospitals around the state, including Memorial. Those personnel will be available on Jan. 24. Brueggemann said the hospital is grateful for the help.
While omicron is less severe than previous COVID-19 variants for most people, it is highly contagious and some people still get seriously ill. With more people infected overall, there will be more people in the hospital. Hospital capacity is strained statewide, Brueggemann said.
“It’s next to impossible to transfer anybody anywhere else in the state right now,” he said.
The governor has paused non-urgent procedures at hospitals statewide for the next four weeks.
Weekend COVID testing
Free community COVID testing sites will not be open Sunday over the holiday weekend, but two of the sites will be open Monday, according to the Yakima Health District.
The State Fair Park site and Sunnyside Community Center will be closed Sunday and will resume regular hours of operation Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Yakima Valley College testing site will be open its regular schedule, Tuesday through Saturday.
The regular hours are:
- State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, except on Tuesday when hours are noon to 6 p.m.
- Yakima Valley College, 810 S. 14th Ave., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
- Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, except noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
More information is available at www.YakimaTesting.org or by calling 211.
Officials ask people not to go to the hospital for COVID testing.
