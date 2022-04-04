Melody Lane Dance, Music, and Drama Academy in Yakima will offer free classes for community members this summer, according to an announcement from the academy and its website.
Four types of classes for mothers, toddlers and children are offered in June and July, the announcement said.
Mommy Mixer is a place for new and expecting mothers to connect, while kids up to age 6 can play in the gym area, the announcement said. Toddler Tutu Time is for children ages 18 months to 3 years old to try gym-style dance and for local families to meet each other.
The academy will also offer two outreach classes for older kids, according to the announcement. Karma Kids for ages 3-7 and Star Leadership for ages 7 and older will focus on topics like mindfulness, wellness, mental health, trust and self-confidence.
Classes run from June 21 through July 27 on various weekdays. A more detailed schedule of class dates is available online at melodylaneacademy.com/summer-camps.
Registration will open online Tuesday, April 5, 2022, according to the announcement. The academy is at 1610 S. 24th Ave.
The academy will offer classes in other skills this summer, such as tumbling, dance, theater and cheer, with various tuition prices.
(1) comment
Cool idea. Doesn't seem that inclusive though, esp for theater folk. Kind of bums me out that it's 2022 and we still assume that and publicly accommodate only for women caring for young children.
Log in to reply
