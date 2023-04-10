A public meeting on the new library and community center planned in Union Gap is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the multipurpose room at Union Gap School, 3201 S. Fourth St.
Comments regarding the new library and community center will be taken and questions about the project answered at the meeting, which is being hosted by Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center in collaboration with the City of Union Gap and Yakima Valley Libraries.
“Our goal to raise funds to develop the Union Gap Library and Community Center is getting closer to reality thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development,” Benine McDonnell said in a Friends of Union Gap Library news release. “The Friends are filing an application with the USDA for financial assistance.”
Refreshments will be provided at the meeting and attendees may apply for library cards, with T-shirts and legacy bricks available for purchase. Donations will be accepted and there will be prize drawings for Mercy Theatre movie passes and other items.
City and library/community center supporters hope to break ground on the new building in May.
For more information, visit friendsofuglcc.org or the Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center’s Facebook page.
