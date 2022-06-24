Nikki Torres sees public safety, mental health, housing and agriculture as the top concerns in Legislative District 15, where she is the only candidate for senator.
Torres, a Republican, was left running unopposed for the seat after Republican incumbent Sen. Jim Honeyford withdrew from the race on May 23. It was the last day to withdraw from the race and too late for other challengers to file.
Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, then endorsed Torres.
“He reached out to me the day after I filed and just kind of wanted to get to know me and see where I stood on certain issues,” Torres said in an interview. “I admire him for his years of service. … I think we chat probably once a week now, just to touch base.”
It will be a big change in leadership for the Yakima Valley. Honeyford served in the Legislature for almost three decades, and was assistant ranking member on the Senate’s Ways and Means Committee.
Torres has been visiting the Yakima Valley, introducing herself to residents through door knocking and home visits. She said she’s also teaming up with Republicans Bryan Sandlin of Zillah and Bruce Chandler of Granger, both unopposed candidates for state representative in the district, for meet-and-greet events.
Background
Torres was raised in Central Washington and has lived in the Pasco area for 40 years. There, she raised two daughters and three grandchildren.
She works as a strategic partnership manager for Western Governors University focusing on Central and Eastern Washington.
She was elected to the Pasco City Council in 2021 and took the office in January but resigned at the end of May after changing her voter registration address to one north of Pasco city limits and within the 15th District.
District 15 has new boundaries following statewide redistricting. It stretches from Yakima to Pasco, including parts of Adams, Benton, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties and the cities of Union Gap, Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview.
Torres said she hopes the change in boundaries encourages more widespread political participation. She never saw herself as a politician, she said, but she decided to take on the position to secure a future for her kids and grandkids.
“We’re in an area where its majority is Latino. I definitely want to see more get out and vote first of all, and then second, encourage them to run,” she said.
The district, which is at the center of two lawsuits over voting boundaries, has a Latino voter majority of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%, according to population breakdowns.
A Latina — and bilingual — candidate, Torres said she was excited to see women submitting their names during the 2022 filing period.
“Typically, if you look around the room, you see that it’s male-dominated and (there are) not very many minorities,” she said. “I would definitely like to see more minorities, but I am glad to see more women stepping up, having the courage to run.”
The 2022 election cycle is the first under the new boundaries.
Priorities
Torres said her goal in representing District 15 is to advocate for public safety, mental health services and housing affordability measures.
She said one priority is reversing the police reform bill that restricted the use of vehicular pursuits, only allowing police pursuits if an officer could say someone was more likely than not to be a crime suspect.
“It’s hindered what our police force can do, and it keeps them from doing their jobs,” she said.
On the issue of housing, Torres said she’d focus on support for first-time homebuyers and ensuring there is a diverse housing supply.
Water and agriculture issues, including protecting dams for electricity production, also are a priority, she said.
“I grew up working in agriculture alongside my parents, so I can definitely appreciate our farmers and everything that they try to do to provide food on the table for us and to make sure that we have a food supply,” she said.
More generally, she said she wants to put families and businesses first.
“I really want to focus more on the constituents so that they know me in the Valley,” Torres said. “I want to make sure to get out there and really hear what they have to say.”
