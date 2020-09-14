The city of Yakima’s first corrections commander is not only female, she’s also a Mexican American from humble beginnings.
When the city established the position last year, Maritza Davis applied. It might have been a bold move for the self-
proclaimed “poor girl with poor English and very little formal education,” but not for the self-possessed, confident woman the Yakima Police Department has consistently commended for her unflagging work ethic and can-do attitude.
Davis, née Martinez, was born in Mexico. The middle child in a family with five, she spent her preteen years traveling between Mexico and the United States, depending on her father’s work. The travel meant she missed a lot of school and also bounced between grades; a placement in a fourth grade English as a Second Language class in the United States could land her in a sixth-grade middle school classroom in Mexico.
Her leadership journey started with a sprinkler system.
Davis’ family moved permanently to Yakima when she was 12. Steve Simon, a businessman from Union Gap, owned the property next door to the family’s house on Sixth Street. Day after day, Davis watched Simon drive to the house to move the sprinkler systems, sometimes multiple times in a single day. One day, she went over and asked if he wanted her to manage the sprinklers so he wouldn’t have to make so many runs.
“I told him, ‘I can do that,’” she recalled. “He asked how much I wanted and I told him I’d do it for free.”
That conversation kicked off a lifelong friendship. Simon became a close friend of the family, bringing boxes of food during hard times and checking in to make sure they were OK, Davis said.
Simon also had connections to the Yakima Police Department. He asked Pleas Green, the police chief at the time, if the department had any openings for a hard-working young woman. That inquiry led to a part-time clerk job for Davis’ older sister, then also to part-time clerk jobs for her and her younger sister.
Davis became the first corrections officer Yakima hired for its jail. She also was the first corrections officer to obtain the rank of sergeant and picked up several departmental awards along the way. A 2017 commendation described Davis as “one of the most valuable personnel” within the department.
As corrections commander, Davis oversees a 79-bed facility housing male offenders charged with or convicted of misdemeanor crimes, as well as a staff of 17, the city’s Justice Center and the sexual assault and evidence room units.
Davis helped negotiate a contract to provide medical services to all inmates, increased formal leadership training for corrections staff, and is working on standardizing jail procedures and rewriting jail policies to ensure compliance with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs for possible accreditation.
Despite those major projects, no task or concern was too trivial for her attention: not responding to maintenance requests, nor consulting about disinfectants and obtaining personal protective equipment when COVID-19 hit, nor monitoring facility construction.
“Some people might say that’s outside of my job description, but as a commander, I’ll do it because I want to learn,” Davis said. “I think the attitude I have had is the reason where I am.”
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, who promoted Davis to the corrections commander position in January, said it was one of the easiest decisions he’s ever made.
“Maritza is a consummate professional and a true leader,” Murray said. “Her employees absolutely respect her and their incredible performance is the result. She is one of the best leaders I have worked with in my career. Yakima is blessed to have her.”
Davis sat down with the Yakima Herald-Republic to share insights from her journey and advice for those in pursuit of their own dreams.
How did your family background influence your values as a person?
My parents have elementary-level education and because of that, they made education a priority in our family. My father was very old school and very strict — what you call the traditional Mexican man. He lectured us about the importance of education and success. He would give us options: “You either go to school or go to work (most of the time in the fields). You either have a boyfriend or go to school.” Funny enough, we all chose an education.
My mother is the rock of the family and taught us proper manners, kindness, appreciation, respect and discipline. I owe who I am to both parents, in different ways. My father taught me to be tough and competitive and my mother taught me to be kind and respectful.
What inspired you to pursue a career in law enforcement?
When I was 16, I started the Yakima Police Department Explorer Program. I was very successful in the program and obtained the rank of lieutenant before I aged out. My participation in the Explorer Program is the cause of my fascination and love for law enforcement.
In 1991, I went to work for the Yakima Police Department part time as a clerk. I decided to be the best filing clerk ever. Then in 1995, I applied for a full-time records specialist position.
In 1996, the Zais Law and Justice Center was built and they added the Yakima City Jail to it. When I saw the announcement, it caught my attention. But I questioned myself because I was very timid, sheltered and didn’t know if I could do the job. The thought of dealing with prisoners truly frightened me because I didn’t know what to expect. I asked some of my colleagues, and some said I could do it, and others said, “Oh, honey, they’re going to eat you alive, you’re too sweet.”
I felt like I had to step up and face my fears or I would regret it, so I applied. The worst thing that could happen was I wouldn’t get the job.
I became the first original corrections officer hired at the Yakima City jail. The corrections field intrigued me. I was involved in everything related to opening a new jail, from selecting the color and sizes of uniforms to figuring out how we were going to book inmates and keep records.
What has it been like to be a Mexican American, female leader in what’s considered a male-dominated field?
There have been a lot of struggles, but there have also been a lot of rewards.
As a woman in a male-dominated field, you have to earn respect daily. When I was fresh out of the academy, I was 22 years old and about 110 pounds. I occasionally experienced disrespect when I would enter a pod, which houses up to 16 men. It made me uncomfortable, but early on I knew I had to address it. I made it a point to maintain my composure and to address the issue immediately in a professional manner. I always followed and addressed disrespect the right way, through the formal discipline process.
I would take the person out of his cell and have a one-on-one conversation. I would cite what rule the comment had violated and say I was going to write up the infraction. As they (the inmates) saw those repetitive events, the comments stopped.
My takeaway from that was, “Face your fears.” Ignoring things makes things worse.
Another time, I was arranging a transfer. One of the chosen inmates refused to transfer. I told him I would be back in 15 minutes and I expected him to have his things and be by the door waiting. When I came back, he was curled up in his bed. As a woman, I also have to know my capabilities; I knew I couldn’t pull him out of the second bunk in the bunk bed. I went outside, and it just happened that the SWAT team was practicing that day. I asked for one or two people to help me, and about eight people volunteered. The other inmates saw me coming with the SWAT team. The inmate who was in bed jumped up and said, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” and started packing his things.
It doesn’t always work out that smoothly. But you have to address things, and you have to do your job.
I’ve always thought that I can do everything that a male corrections officer can do, besides a male strip-search and taking down a 300-pound person. But, as females, we also have so many qualities that make us successful in the field, such as the ability to talk down a very aggressive 300-pound person.
I’ve always had the support of my colleagues and the department. I absolutely love my team. We work well together, and we support each other. My biggest challenge right now is that because of the increased responsibility as commander, I’m not able to go around and mingle with them as much as I used to. I don’t want to lose that relationship.
What advice do you have for other people pursuing their dreams?
For women and teens who feel they don’t have what it takes to be in an important role, overcoming those feelings of “I’m not good enough” or “I don’t have what it takes” is going to be critical.
Being scared is a good thing — don’t let a great opportunity pass you by because you are afraid of taking risks. I guarantee that even if you fail at something, it will open up the door for something new.
Believe in yourself. Yes, you can do it! If you have had a bad or challenging upbringing, don’t allow this to be a roadblock. You can become someone amazing as long as you believe in yourself.
Be proud and never be embarrassed about your upbringing or past. Whether you have family members that have made poor choices, or you lack certain skills, who cares? You are responsible for yourself, and you have the power to change the path of your future.
If you see an opportunity, take it! It could change your life.
It’s also important to give back and to be kind. You don’t always know that you’re making a difference. That’s why you have to always do the right thing and be respectful.