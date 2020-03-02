The Central Washington Family Medicine residency class will have a full roster for the upcoming year.
In June, 10 new medical residents will start the three-year program. The number of new residents for the 2019-20 academic year dropped from 10 to seven after Astria Regional Medical Center pulled its funding, ending a partnership that dated some 25 years.
Virginia Mason Memorial agreed to help cover the cost for three additional residents while it works to secure federal funding, said Dr. Brandon Isaacs, program director of the CWFM residency.
In addition to providing patient care at Central Washington Family Medicine’s residency clinics in Yakima and Ellensburg, hospital-funded residents work alongside family medicine providers and specialists at the hospital and Memorial clinics.
“In sponsoring three additional residencies, Virginia Mason Memorial is investing in health care in this community,” said CEO Carole Peet in a statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Residents often remain where they serve their residencies, and the residency program is an important tool in recruiting and retaining providers to care for our community.”
State funding will also be used to pay for the additional residents, Isaacs said. The cost of each resident is $170,000 annually.
Previously, Astria Regional and Memorial split the cost of six of the 10 residents the program brought in each year. Both hospitals received federal help funding the residencies. One source was a payment for each Medicare and Medicaid patient that was to be used on residencies. Regional and Memorial received additional funding for the time residents spent in the hospitals and hospital-owned clinics. Those funds were passed through to the residency program.
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in May, and closed Regional hospital in January.
After Astria Regional pulled its funding, the three-year residency program had to reduce the number of students it could admit. The total number of residents in the program dropped from 30 to 27 in the 2019-20 academic year and would have dropped to 24 had Memorial not agreed to fund extra residencies for the 2020-21 academic year.
The total will remain at 27 residents in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 residency years. If Memorial is able to continue funding six new residents annually, the program would be back at 30 students by the 2022-23 academic year.
Memorial has been receiving temporary federal funding to help cover the cost of six residents previously at Astria Regional. That funding will end next year when the last of those residents complete the program.
Now that Astria Regional has closed, Memorial has applied for permanent funding for three additional residents, and the odds are good it will receive it, Isaacs said.
The hope is that Memorial would be approved for additional federal funding when the new residency class arrives in June 2021. There’s also a possibility that the hospital would get some of the upfront cost paid back through retroactive payments.
Having six new residents at Memorial — rather than the three it had in 2019 — will be beneficial as the hospital has seen an increase in patients following Astria Regional’s closure, Isaacs said.
The work load for residents at Memorial has increased as a result.
“They get into survival mode and the teaching opportunities became compromised,” Isaacs said.
Additional residents will also benefit the Yakima Valley’s supply of medical providers in the long term as most CWFM residents remain in the area after completing the program.
“(Memorial) understands the mission and the importance the residency has for training physicians that have routinely populated this region to help meet the needs of the people,” Isaacs said.