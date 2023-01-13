Over a steaming bowl of meatball soup, Polly Gonzalez chatted with the three other women at her table in the Washington Fruit Community Center. To her left was Rosie Lee, who brought the group together. To her right, sat her sister Robin Chevillet who shares her love for baking.
These women have offered each other everything from support after surgeries and cancer diagnoses to a love of Monday Night Football.
“We have a lot of fun,” Chevillet said as she dug into her salad.
People for People Meals on Wheels hosts lunches like this every weekday at locations throughout the Yakima Valley. It also delivers a week's worth of frozen meals to hundreds of community members. Staff and volunteers work to meet the rising needs of seniors as the effects of the pandemic continue to ripple throughout the Valley.
Yakima’s Meals on Wheels distributed 70% more meals in 2022 compared to a normal, pre-pandemic year, said director Lorena Fernandez.
Thanks largely to state grant funding, the program met the increase in demand. But those pandemic-related grants will run out this year and the organization could use more volunteers, Fernandez said.
Responding to the pandemic
The Meals on Wheels program provides up to seven free meals a week to people who are at least 60 years old. Thanks to a grant from the city, Yakima residents ages 55 and older can also receive meals. There are no income requirements. If a person is house-bound, the program will deliver food to them.
Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels served about 100,000 meals a year in the Yakima area. Last year it served 170,000 meals, Fernandez said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Meals on Wheels shifted some of its practices to keep its workers and elderly clientele safe.
The program closed its in-person dining sites at community hubs like the Harman Center and the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. Instead, the program distributed frozen meals to seniors, either through home delivery or at outdoor distribution sites. Workers also adopted strict sanitary practices, Fernandez told the Yakima Herald-Republic in March 2020.
The dining rooms reopened in May 2022. That brought back a chance for seniors, many who live alone, to socialize, Fernandez said.
Meals on Wheels also increased the number of routes its drivers use to deliver meals. Before the pandemic, when drivers delivered hot and frozen meals, there were two delivery routes. Now that all meals are frozen, drivers take 19 routes, Fernandez said.
“We're able to go all the way out to the Nile and all the way out to Grandview,” she said.
The pandemic affected operations in other ways. Fernandez said the program has had trouble getting all the food it requests, as supply chain issues plagued global delivery systems.
Gas and food prices saw significant increases in 2022. Fernandez said grants helped with those increased costs. Meals on Wheels also partnered with local businesses and food banks to obtain food donations.
Switching to some bulk food options also helped offset costs and provided more reliable deliveries. The program started giving seniors gallons of milk and blocks of butter instead of individual milk cartons and butter pats.
In 2022, Meals on Wheels had an operating budget of about $1.2 million. Pre-pandemic that number was between $800,000 to $900,000 on average, Fernandez said. Pandemic-related grants played a large role in increasing the budget.
Volunteers needed
To meet the increased demand, Meals on Wheels hired a dozen additional staff members, Fernandez said. The program has 28 employees total, half of them fulltime.
Using grant money, the program also purchased new trucks to help with deliveries. Fernandez said those trucks came in handy because they could drive through snow and other inclement weather.
But the grant that paid for additional staff members will run out at the end of June, she said. The program will need more volunteers to keep up with demand.
“Once the state grant is done, then we are definitely going to need a lot more volunteer drivers because we have, I believe, three people that are driving right now through that grant,” she said.
Meals on Wheels began accepting volunteers again in summer 2022, Fernandez said. The program also brought on a new volunteer coordinator who oversees about 40 volunteers.
Anyone interested in getting involved in Meals on Wheels can call 509-426-2601.
Feeding the soul
When the Meals on Wheels dining rooms shuttered during the early pandemic, many seniors lost out on an opportunity to socialize. Now they’re making up for lost time.
The group that meets regularly at the Washington Fruit Community Center includes sisters Gonzalez and Chevillet, the mostly homebound Lucy Macagno and her friend and ride Lee.
Lee, who works for the city organizing youth cheer and dance teams, helped bring the group together. She’d been friends with some of the women for years, but they began to meet regularly when Meals on Wheels opened a dining room location at the WFCC last year.
“They socialize a lot because some of them don’t have anyone else,” Lee said of the regulars who come to the Meals on Wheels lunches.
Their time together does not end when their plates are empty.
They started meeting up weekly at Gonzalez’s house to watch football, though they disagree on favorite teams.
The women are also involved in various activities at the center. Bingo is a favorite. They make seasonal crafts to decorate the center. Lee got some of the women involved with her young cheerleaders and dancers. Gonzalez even drives one of the girls to cheer practice.
Lee was proud of the work the women stepped up to do to help their community.
“Some volunteers write big checks. But their hours of service are more valuable than anything,” Lee said.
