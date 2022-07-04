The Yakima Health District Board of Health spent over half an hour last week debating a word in a PowerPoint presentation.
The “lively conversation,” as it was later described by a board member, began when County Commissioner Amanda McKinney inquired Wednesday about the use of the word “normalize” in a presentation about the health district’s drug overdose awareness campaign.
After being presented with a history of Yakima County’s increase in overdose-related deaths (a trend that 2022 is slated to follow based on preliminary reports from the county Coroner’s Office), McKinney seemed to be most concerned about the effectiveness of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
Specifically, McKinney said she was concerned about the verbiage used on a slide titled “Campaign Goals,” which on its third and final bulleted item said, “Increase awareness and education about the benefits of naloxone to normalize its use.”
“I’m really concerned about that last slide where it says normalize use. I would really like for us to expand on what that means,” McKinney said. “I’m just wondering if there is a better term than normalize, ‘cuz normalize to me means we’re accepting this and promoting this as part of our daily lives and I think that that word is inappropriate.”
After hearing that all overdose-related deaths in Yakima County this year involved fentanyl, McKinney questioned the effectiveness of syringe exchange services and fentanyl test strips as tools used to treat addiction.
“I’d really like to know what the effectiveness is of fentanyl testing strips and syringe exchange services for actually successfully getting people off and away from being someone who is a habitual drug user,” McKinney said. “I question those methods as being methods that are successful in getting people actually off the drugs.”
Andre Fresco, executive director of the health district, followed up with McKinney after the presentation and explained how the goals of harm reduction efforts like providing free naloxone, clean needles and fentanyl test strips to drug users are designed not to end drug use, but to save lives.
“When we talk about harm reduction there’s really two pieces to it,” Fresco said. “One is the idea that drug use has the potential to spread communicable diseases very dramatically, HIV and certainly others. So one of the issues is that we’re trying to avoid the types of epidemics in other communities where you don’t have harm reduction programs.”
As for efforts being made by the health district to help people transition away from drug use, Fresco said partnerships with local health care providers like Comprehensive Healthcare — which recently increased its capacity for battling opioid addiction — is the district’s main focus. Other projects like working with the city of Yakima to establish a day shelter for drug users is also in the works, Fresco said.
McKinney continued to push the idea that harm-prevention efforts like the ones outlined in the presentation lead to the further proliferation of drug use.
“I’m really interested in the data. How many people have the needle exchange program successfully helped transition off? How do you follow these people? I’m sorry but you know, sometimes compassion can be enabling,” McKinney said.
McKinney followed up her question by suggesting that for drug users to access harm-reduction resources, they should first provide evidence of participation in a rehabilitation program.
The notion that harm-reduction techniques actually enable drug use is a common misconception. A 2017 peer-reviewed study published in the Addictive Behaviors journal by Columbia University researchers debunks the theory.
The study followed different groups of current and former heroin users before and after receiving training in opioid overdose prevention.
After the study, researchers found there was no evidence indicating naloxone or overdose training facilitated riskier drug use.
“The current data do not support the hypothesis that overdose training and naloxone distribution increase drug risk behavior. The decreases in the quantity, frequency, and level of impairment observed in this study, actually support the idea that any clinical contact may be beneficial, particularly for those not engaged in any treatment,” the study said.
McKinney, along with Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers and County Commissioner LaDon Linde, committed to drafting a proposal excluding the word “normalize” when talking about the use of naloxone as an easy-to-obtain and life-saving drug.
