The Stewart Subaru dealership at 506 Fruitvale Blvd. was recently purchased by McCurley Integrity Dealerships of the Tri-Cities.
Now known as McCurley Subaru of Yakima, the dealership sells new and used vehicles, with a service department that is open Mondays through Saturdays.
Stewart Subaru, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, opened in 1995 and was owned by Frank Stewart. The 3.68-acre site sold for about $5.7 million, according to data listed in the October real estate newsletter Headwaters.
For more information, visit www.mccurleysubaruyakima.com.
