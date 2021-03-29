The McAllister Museum of Aviation in Yakima is reopening to the public Friday. It will be open every Friday and Saturday in April from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as noted on its website. The museum is at 2008 S. 16th Ave.
Also, the museum will continue to offer prescheduled private tours (cost is $2 per person) on Monday through Thursday for those who are unable to come in during regular hours or prefer the option of less contact with the general public. Those with questions may call 509-457-4933 or email info@mcallistermuseum.org.