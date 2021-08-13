McAllister Museum of Aviation in Yakima will begin another series of airplane presentations and flying demonstrations soon, along with a special event involving flights for World War II veterans.
On Aug. 21, the museum at 2008 S. 16th Ave. will kick off its summer series of airplane presentations and flying demonstrations. They will take place at 10 a.m. on five Saturdays and are open to the public. Admission to these presentations is free.
They will feature Gailon Gentry’s Harmon Rocket, low-wing “hot rod” on Aug. 21; George Abbott’s Pitts Special S-2E on Sept. 4; airplanes yet to be determined on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18; and Scott Urban’s North American T-28 B, Trojan on Sept. 25.
On Aug. 22, McAllister is hosting Ageless Aviation Dreamflights. The program recognizes and honors senior military vets by giving them a free ride in a vintage Boeing Stearman biplane. Ageless Aviation is limiting riders for the flights on Aug. 22 to World War II veterans. Two from the local area are participating.
Any WWII veterans in the area who would like to take a flight that day should call the museum at 509-457-4933. Flights aren’t guaranteed at this point, but WWII veterans who are interested are encouraged to call.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Admission is $2 per person. For more information or to volunteer, visit https://mcallistermuseum.org/, call 509-457-4933 or email info@mcallistermuseum.org.