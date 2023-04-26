A May Day march and community event in support of labor rights are planned Monday in Yakima.
The Coalición Primero de Mayo is organizing the events to commemorate International Labor Day, said Cecilia Vizcaino, secretary of the Coalición Primero de Mayo in the Yakima Valley.
"We are organizing this event where we are going to continue to fight for labor rights,” she said. “We are a group of volunteers who every year have held this march to support migrant workers.”
This year, the gathering point will be at 4:30 p.m. for the first time at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, at 1211 S. Seventh St., Yakima, Vizcaino said.
"We are asking people to arrive at 4:30 for a pre-meeting because at five o'clock we will begin the march. We will walk for an hour and return around 6 o'clock to kick off the event program where we will have speakers and family entertainment," she detailed.
The march will leave the Henry Beauchamp Community Center on East Arlington Street, turn right onto South Fair Avenue, then turn right onto East Nob Hill Boulevard, turn right onto South First Street, and finally take East Arlington Street to return to the community center, according to the organizers' plan.
The march will be followed by an event with speakers, information booths, community resources, and entertainment, Vizcaino said.
Community organizations such as La Casa Hogar in Yakima, Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside, Fair Work Center in Yakima, the Washington Immigrant Response Network in Yakima, and Families United for Justice will attend.
Davis High School's Mariachi Arcoiris and the CeAtl Tonalli dance group and a special musical guest will perform.
"There will also be community members speaking on important issues affecting families in the Yakima Valley. This is an event where we want to support the entire community, so in addition to marching we will be providing resource information and support," added Vizcaino.
"Our march has three objectives: 1) Permanent labor protections for all workers regardless of their immigration status. 2) Proactive labor enforcement agencies that work to serve the best interest of workers, and 3) Demand an amnesty that protects all immigrants, including immigrants with DACA or TPS status," Vizcaino said in an email.
The Coalición Primero de Mayo is made up of volunteers led by President Dulce Gutierrez, a former Yakima City Council member, and Treasurer David Morales, a former commissioner of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
The May 1 March in Yakima started in 2006. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent march held was in 2019. In 2021, a virtual meeting was held in lieu of the march, Vizcaino said.
