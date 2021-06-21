ELLENSBURG – A massive rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ+ community was unfurled and waved around the Central Washington University campus Friday after a smaller Pride flag was stolen and burned earlier this month.
On June 5 a man stole an LGBTQ+ flag from the Student Union and Recreation Center on the Central Washington University campus. The man later posted a video of himself on social media burning the flag. A suspect has been arrested and charged with the crime.
Eponine Romo, a CWU student who attended the event Friday to show support, said the gathering proves that the campus and the students in it are on the side of LGBTQ+ pride and not hate.
“I think counteracting hate with love is important,” Romo said. “This is the way to retaliate to hate positively.”
Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb, who also attended Friday, said the event made an important statement, one that says the community will always come together for each other. It showed that people in town care more about love than hate, he said.
The flag belongs to Seattle Pridefest, and was brought to the university by board member Andrew Whitver. Whitver was in Spokane and was about to take the massive flag back to Seattle when he heard about the flag incident at CWU. He reached out to people in Ellensburg to see if they wanted to put together an event and got a positive response back from 20-year resident and CWU alum Tylene Carnell.
“I think the event was amazing,” Carnell said. “I think there was just a lot of good feels and good responses from the people who showed up.”
Carnell and Whitver were impressed and a little surprised by the amount of people who showed up. They needed at least 30 people to lift the flag due to its size, but had at least double that at the event.
“I think things like this are important especially in a place like Ellensburg. New students don’t necessarily know the Central community, and this can be the first thing that they see,” student Ronnie Burris said.
“Having something like this with members of the community and members of the university are standing in solidarity is really empowering.”
The flag was unfurled in front of Kamola Hall, next to University Way. It was carried by dozens of people down the street to the front of Lind Hall, and then back to Kamola. The flag was indeed massive, stretching 30 feet by 130 feet. The event lasted about 30 minutes.
While this massive flag is not staying in Ellensburg, a replacement has gone up in the SURC. Dean of Student Success Gregg Heinsleman said the new flag is in a much harder spot to reach, and will eventually be hung from the ceiling, and be impossible to access without special equipment.