A mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park will open Wednesday, health officials announced.
The vaccination site is adjacent to the COVID testing site that’s been in operation on the west side of the Yakima SunDome.
People who are eligible can register by calling 800-525-0127 or going to the Yakima Health District’s website, https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine.
The vaccine site will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for the exception of Thursday, which will be from noon to 6 p.m.
Staff from Signal Health, Yakima Memorial Hospital and State Fair Park will operate the site which aims to vaccinate 500 people over its first week of operations, said Nathan Johnson, emergency response director for the health district.
The site will have the ability to vaccinate more 500 people a day, but organizers want to assure a smooth start, he said.
“We really wanted to test our procedures and facilities we have in place,” he said.
Those interested in seeking the vaccination can check their eligibility online by viewing the vaccination phase finder and locator on the state Department of Health website,https://www.doh.wa.gov.
