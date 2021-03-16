Yakima County’s mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at State Fair Park opens Wednesday as the county continues to receive additional doses.
On Tuesday, the Yakima Health District announced that the county was allocated 11,510 doses this week. Those include 6,230 first doses and 5,280 second doses.
Health officials announced the mass vaccination site in January, but lacked enough doses to open it.
The mass site is expected to administer 500 doses by Saturday with the hope of soon administering that many daily, said Nathan Johnson, emergency response director for the health district.
This week will serve as a test run for the mass site, he said.
“We really wanted to test our procedures and facilities we have in place,” Johnson said.
The vaccination site is adjacent to the COVID testing site that’s been in operation on the west side of the Yakima SunDome. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.
People can check their eligibility online by using the state Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool.
Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment by calling 800-525-0127 or online at the Prep Mod website.
The vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for the exception of Thursday, which will be from noon to 6 p.m.
People must mask up and will remain in their cars while being vaccinated. Staff from Signal Health, Yakima Memorial Hospital, State Fair Park and the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management will operate the site.
The site supplements other vaccine locations around the county. A full list is available on the health district's website.
Eligibility expands Wednesday
The new site comes as vaccine eligibility expands in Washington. Starting Wednesday, people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders qualify for vaccines.
People 16 and over who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk also qualify.
Other groups that are eligible are people 65 and older, people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households, health care workers, first responders, preschool-grade 12 educators and school and child care providers.
So far, the county has received 55,317 first doses and administered 39,674 of them. The county has received 25,225 second doses and has administered 18,462 of them. At the time the data is collected, clinics, pharmacies and hospitals have just received their allotment of vaccines, which explains why doses have not been administered yet.
The district did not have updated Safeway pharmacy numbers at the time of the report, and the totals don't include doses given by the federal Walgreens long-term care program.