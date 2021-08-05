Yakima County’s COVID-19 case counts have skyrocketed in recent days, as public health experts at the county, state and national level have re-emphasized mask recommendations and continued to warn against the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Yakima County more than doubled in July. The Yakima Health District reported 133 new cases Wednesday, a day after reporting 201, which represented the county’s first daily case count over 100 since mid-February. Hospitalizations increased by nine to 28 countywide Wednesday.
While the Yakima Health District has identified several ongoing COVID outbreaks, they don’t account for the surge.
“The majority of these cases are coming from the community ... that being when people are getting together, socializing, hanging out, doing what we like to do in the summer,” said Lilian Bravo, director of health partnerships for the district. “And it is concerning because one of the things that we’re seeing with this new variant is that of course it is much more contagious.”
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic earlier this week said that although he and his wife are vaccinated, they both tested positive for coronavirus.
Even so, the vast majority of recent Yakima County cases — 96%, local health officials said earlier this week — involve unvaccinated people.
“Locally we’re seeing exactly what’s going on across the rest of the country, where we’re seeing most of the spread is happening amongst unvaccinated individuals,” Bravo said. “And it’s not due to specific place-based outbreaks but really just community spread.”
That means it’s time to start masking up again, she said. The health district and the state recommend everyone wear masks in public places indoors. So does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because the county’s rate of 362 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days puts its level of community transmission in the CDC’s “high” category.
“Regardless of whether you’re vaccinated or not, please, we just ask everyone to wear their mask whenever they’re in public,” Bravo said.
Statewide, the numbers aren’t much better with an average of 1,500 new cases reported each day between July 31 and Aug. 3 and the rate of positive tests climbing from 2% a month ago to 5.5% as of Tuesday. More than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, up 20% from just a week earlier.
“Higher vaccination rates across the state are needed to protect our communities,” state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a Tuesday news release. “If there was ever a time to get vaccinated, it is now in the race against this variant.”
Bravo echoed that sentiment Wednesday.
“The virus has evolved,” she said. “It got smarter, and this is why it’s much more infectious than we’ve seen it before. And of course, it goes without being said, but our No. 1 recommendation is to go and get the vaccine if you haven’t already and to remember that you’re not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson.”
The mass vaccination center at State Fair Park closed at the end of July, but its personnel are now focused on mobile clinics and private clinics, either of which can be arranged by emailing yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
Staff writers Janelle Retka and Donald W. Meyers contributed to this report.