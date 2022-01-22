Face coverings were one of the first protections offered against the spread of COVID-19, and they remain an important tool for reducing community spread when combined with vaccines, tests and social distancing.
Here’s the latest on mask policies and supply in the Yakima Valley.
Is wearing a mask still required?
Yes. Masks are still mandated in public, indoor spaces in Washington state.
The state Department of Health requires masks to be worn in indoor public settings and at large outdoor events with 500 or more attendees. The order covers grocery stores, event venues, restaurants, theaters, malls and places of worship. Masks also are required inside K-12 schools.
Children under 5 years of age are not required to wear a mask, but children ages 2-4 can wear a mask under close supervision, according to the DOH. Children under 2 years should not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation.
Mask rules may vary in the workplace, depending on a worker’s vaccination status or access to the public, according to the DOH. For more information, see the masking guidance for employers available from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Face coverings are also required for travelers on public transportation in the U.S., including planes, ships, trains, buses and ride-shares in Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What kind of mask is best to wear?
The best mask is one that fits well, according to the Yakima Health District‘s Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships.
“We’ve always known that there’s a continuum of efficacy in terms of the best protection,” Bravo said. “The least protective is going to be a cloth mask, then an upgrade from that would be the surgical mask, with the best protection being KN-95s and N-95s.”
The CDC’s guidance says people should choose masks that have two or more layers of breathable fabric; completely cover the nose, mouth and chin; and fit snugly against the side of the face without any gaps. Children should wear masks made for children for a better fit, according to the CDC.
For people who aren’t able to access the higher quality masks, wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask is a good alternative, Bravo said. Double masking can create a closer-fitting face covering that allows fewer air particles to escape, she said.
“Really, we just want people to wear a mask and have some sort of barrier and provide some level of protection, rather than none,” Bravo said.
What kind of masks are available in Yakima?
Surgical masks are readily available throughout the Yakima Valley, Bravo said, while KN-95s and N-95s can be more difficult to find.
Some organizations and retailers are still providing masks to visitors at the door.
“Not everywhere is doing that, but there are many locations that are still providing that to community members,” Bravo said.
One such business is BBSI, located at 1202 N. 16th Ave. Area manager Chuck Colmenero said his office — which offers advising and hiring services to businesses and training to job seekers — has surgical masks available just inside the door.
Colmenero said the office uses combined efforts like wearing masks and social distancing. The masks on hand at the office Thursday came from the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, which has been supplying masks to businesses that need them.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure (employees) don’t catch the virus and stay safe at work,” Colmenero said.
The chamber still has surgical masks on hand to distribute to local businesses, said President and CEO Verlynn Best. She said masks are important to slow community transmission, and the chamber’s mask pick-up program helps businesses financially and with safety.
“This has been an expensive battle,” she said, especially for businesses who have lost revenue and are trying to follow guidelines.
Surgical masks are also available for purchase at clinics, pharmacies and other in-person or online retailers, said Bravo with the health district. KN-95s and N-95s might be available for purchase at retailers or online as well, Bravo said, but surgical masks are more widely available.
The state DOH is releasing 10 million masks into communities across Washington state, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a news briefing, and 5 million masks had already been sent out as of Wednesday.
Health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said the health district has not requested N-95s or KN-95s for the community, but she said Yakima Valley Emergency Management has requested more surgical masks. The emergency management agency will partner with community-based organizations to distribute the masks, she said.
“The goal is to distribute these masks in an equitable manner, so trying to reach people where they are,” Badillo-Sanchez said.
She said more information on distribution will be released soon, but the masks could be made available at places like grocery stores, food banks or nonprofit organizations throughout the county.
Are policies changing to recommend higher quality coverings?
Some organizations have upped their masking requirements, but the overall guidance remains the same: wear a mask that fits well and offers the highest level of protection.
Heritage University returned to online classes for two weeks to reduce community COVID spread, and updated its mask guidance. The campus remains open, and face coverings are required indoors.
Everyone on campus must wear an N-95, KN-95, or double-mask, according to a notice from university President Andrew Sund.
“No single cloth masks nor single surgical masks are permissible until further notice,” Sund said. “Surgical masks are widely available throughout campus.”
Vaccination is required, and boosters are recommended.
The Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Terrace Heights also tightened its masking requirements. Assistant Director of Content Paul Bubluski said two- or three-layer masks are required indoors on the campus.
“There’s data that shows basically that two- or three-layer masks greatly restrict the spread of respiratory droplets and aerosolized particles, which are recognized as the leading transmitters of COVID,” Bubluski said. “Single layer masks, which really is why we instituted this update, such as bandanas and gaiters and cloth masks, are much less effective at preventing the spread of those droplets.”
Bubluski said KN-95 masks are available for students, staff and visitors to campus. The campus is open to students and essential staff who can’t work remotely. Vaccination is required, and boosters are recommended.
Combine masks with other tools
Bravo with the health district encourages people to wear the mask they have access to and emphasized the many tools people can use to stay safe.
“We really want to make sure that everyone is fully vaccinated and has their booster dose,” Bravo said. “That’s going to be their absolute best protection.”
She also said gatherings should be held in areas with good ventilation and space for social distancing.
“It’s really not one solution that’s going to help us get through this wave of infection. We have to use as many solutions as possible,” Bravo said. “We have to keep all these different factors in mind and choose activities that are going to align with our own risk assessment of our health, our family and what we’re comfortable with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.